Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Malaysia's palm oil exports for March are estimated to have risen 7.2% from the previous month to 1,331,400 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander and guar gum, which will be applicable till Apr 27 and Apr 26 respectively, the bourse said in a release. Prices of natural rubber are likely to see a steady rise in the key markets of Kerala in the near term due to a supply crunch amid rising demand from domestic stockists, industry experts said.
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.