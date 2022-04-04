English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,Malaysia's palm oil exports for March are estimated to have risen 7.2% from the previous month to 1,331,400 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) said.

    April 04, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Malaysia's palm oil exports for March are estimated to have risen 7.2% from the previous month to 1,331,400 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander and guar gum, which will be applicable till Apr 27 and Apr 26 respectively, the bourse said in a release. Prices of natural rubber are likely to see a steady rise in the key markets of Kerala in the near term due to a supply crunch amid rising demand from domestic stockists, industry experts said.


    first published: Apr 4, 2022 09:30 am
