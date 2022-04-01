Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $82-$102 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.20 mln tn in April, up from 2.15 mln tn set in March, according to a notification. The government is likely to cap the total sugar available for sale in April at 2.20 mln tn, higher than 2.15 mln tn set for March, two senior government officials told Informist. The Centre has extended stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds by six months till Dec 31 in a bid to check hoarding and check prices of the commodities in domestic markets, a government release said. In February, the Centre had imposed stockholding limits till Jun 30. The water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was at 79.396 bcm as of today, 45% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More