    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit ,The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $82-$102 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

    April 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $82-$102 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.20 mln tn in April, up from 2.15 mln tn set in March, according to a notification. The government is likely to cap the total sugar available for sale in April at 2.20 mln tn, higher than 2.15 mln tn set for March, two senior government officials told Informist. The Centre has extended stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds by six months till Dec 31 in a bid to check hoarding and check prices of the commodities in domestic markets, a government release said. In February, the Centre had imposed stockholding limits till Jun 30. The water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was at 79.396 bcm as of today, 45% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission.


    first published: Apr 1, 2022 09:58 am
