Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has extended the import of tur and urad under the 'free' category by one year till March 2023, the commerce ministry said today in a notification. The government's move to extend the import of tur and urad under the free category by a year will benefit both consumers as well as the industry, as India's urad crop doesn't make its way to the markets before September, said Bimal Kothari, vicechairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association. Malaysia's palm oil exports during the March 1-25 period are estimated down 5.0% on month at 1,030,943 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) Bhd. Said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More