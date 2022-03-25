Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Turkey's state grain board has floated a global tender to import 245,000 tn of milling wheat for shipment in April, trade sources said. The Centre on Wednesday began procurement of chana in Madhya Pradesh for the 2022 -23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing year, and has so far procured 1,000 tn of the pulse, a government official told Informist. Stock exchanges that have commodity derivative segment can introduce options trading on commodity indices, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release. The water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was at 83.523 bcm as of today, 47% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 7% higher than a year ago and 26% more than the 10-year average.
