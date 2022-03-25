Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Turkey's state grain board has floated a global tender to import 245,000 tn of milling wheat for shipment in April, trade sources said. The Centre on Wednesday began procurement of chana in Madhya Pradesh for the 2022 -23 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing year, and has so far procured 1,000 tn of the pulse, a government official told Informist. Stock exchanges that have commodity derivative segment can introduce options trading on commodity indices, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a release. The water level in 140 key reservoirs across the country was at 83.523 bcm as of today, 47% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 7% higher than a year ago and 26% more than the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More