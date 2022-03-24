English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    March 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Persistently high prices in the domestic market have made India's cotton uncompetitive, weighing on exports of the commodity in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season. Bangladesh's agriculture ministry has issued a global tender to import 50,000 tn of milling wheat for shipment in May, trade sources said.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 24, 2022 09:29 am
