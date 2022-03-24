Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Persistently high prices in the domestic market have made India's cotton uncompetitive, weighing on exports of the commodity in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season. Bangladesh's agriculture ministry has issued a global tender to import 50,000 tn of milling wheat for shipment in May, trade sources said.
