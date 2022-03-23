Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a hike in the minimum support price of raw jute to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) as against 4,500 rupees for 2021-22. Wholesale prices of onion across major wholesale markets in Maharashtra continue to slump due to a surge in arrivals of the fresh crop amid sluggish demand from bulk buyers and domestic stockists, experts say. Tea exports from Sri Lanka fell 8.7% on year to 21.14 mln kg in February, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Fitch Ratings has cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) by 180 basis points to 8.5% due to higher energy prices.

