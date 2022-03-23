English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a hike in the minimum support price of raw jute to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) as against 4,500 rupees for 2021-22.

    March 23, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a hike in the minimum support price of raw jute to 4,750 rupees per 100 kg for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) as against 4,500 rupees for 2021-22. Wholesale prices of onion across major wholesale markets in Maharashtra continue to slump due to a surge in arrivals of the fresh crop amid sluggish demand from bulk buyers and domestic stockists, experts say. Tea exports from Sri Lanka fell 8.7% on year to 21.14 mln kg in February, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Fitch Ratings has cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar) by 180 basis points to 8.5% due to higher energy prices.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 23, 2022 09:08 am
