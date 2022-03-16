Geojit's report on Agri Picks
Indian traders have signed a deal to sell around 50,000 tn wheat to Tanzania at $370 per tn, free on board, sources in the know of the development said. The revenue of the Indian poultry industry is expected to rise 5-6% in 2021-22 (AprMar) compared with the 2-3% growth indicated by a sample set of 10 large poultry integrators in the previous year, ratings agency ICRA said. Oil prices tumbled today in domestic and international markets to a two-week low today as hope of ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and fresh lockdowns in China dented sentiments. India's oilmeal exports fell 52.9% on year to 187,320 tn in February, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For Apr-Feb, exports of oilmeal were down 36.7% on year at 2.1 mln tn. India's mustard seed production in the crop year 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is seen 29% higher at an all-time high of 10.95 mln tn, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade said in a release.
