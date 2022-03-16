Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian traders have signed a deal to sell around 50,000 tn wheat to Tanzania at $370 per tn, free on board, sources in the know of the development said. The revenue of the Indian poultry industry is expected to rise 5-6% in 2021-22 (AprMar) compared with the 2-3% growth indicated by a sample set of 10 large poultry integrators in the previous year, ratings agency ICRA said. Oil prices tumbled today in domestic and international markets to a two-week low today as hope of ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and fresh lockdowns in China dented sentiments. India's oilmeal exports fell 52.9% on year to 187,320 tn in February, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For Apr-Feb, exports of oilmeal were down 36.7% on year at 2.1 mln tn. India's mustard seed production in the crop year 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is seen 29% higher at an all-time high of 10.95 mln tn, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More