English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Indian traders have signed a deal to sell around 50,000 tn wheat to Tanzania at $370 per tn, free on board, sources in the know of the development said.

    March 16, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Indian traders have signed a deal to sell around 50,000 tn wheat to Tanzania at $370 per tn, free on board, sources in the know of the development said. The revenue of the Indian poultry industry is expected to rise 5-6% in 2021-22 (AprMar) compared with the 2-3% growth indicated by a sample set of 10 large poultry integrators in the previous year, ratings agency ICRA said. Oil prices tumbled today in domestic and international markets to a two-week low today as hope of ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and fresh lockdowns in China dented sentiments. India's oilmeal exports fell 52.9% on year to 187,320 tn in February, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For Apr-Feb, exports of oilmeal were down 36.7% on year at 2.1 mln tn. India's mustard seed production in the crop year 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) is seen 29% higher at an all-time high of 10.95 mln tn, the Central Organisation for Oil Industry & Trade said in a release.

    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 08:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.