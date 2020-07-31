App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, MCX has so far received delivery intention for 14,900 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) of cotton from sellers against the July contract, the exchange data showed.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


MCX has so far received delivery intention for 14,900 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) of cotton from sellers against the July contract, the exchange data showed. The bourse has also received intention of around 27,900 bales from buyers. With some cities and towns imposing lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID19, prices of fruits and vegetables are seeing another spike due to expectations of a hit to supply and the tendency of consumers to hoard. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has extended the deadline for procuring onion at the market price to build a buffer stock of 100,000 tn by a week to Aug 7, a senior official with the agency said. The country received 10.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 11% above the normal weighted average of 9.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. With above average rainfall, the season's average has also turned 1% above normal again. Global rice quotations are likely to recede further in the coming months as supply, particularly from Thailand, is seen rising with gradual lifting of containment norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, Fitch Solutions said in a report.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.