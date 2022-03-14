English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India's industrial growth improved marginally to 1.3% in January from 0.7% a month ago, data released by the National Statistical Office showed.

    March 14, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India's industrial growth improved marginally to 1.3% in January from 0.7% a month ago, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. The government has released 22.21 bln rupees to three states to provide grants to rural local bodies, the finance ministry said in a release. Of the total, 11.13 bln rupees has been released to Bihar, 4.74 bln rupees to Karnataka, and 6.35 bln rupees to West Bengal, according to the release.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 14, 2022 09:24 am
