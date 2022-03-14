Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's industrial growth improved marginally to 1.3% in January from 0.7% a month ago, data released by the National Statistical Office showed. The government has released 22.21 bln rupees to three states to provide grants to rural local bodies, the finance ministry said in a release. Of the total, 11.13 bln rupees has been released to Bihar, 4.74 bln rupees to Karnataka, and 6.35 bln rupees to West Bengal, according to the release.

