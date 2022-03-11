English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The US Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimate for global soybean production in 2021-22 to 353.8 mln tn from 363.9 mln tn projected a month ago.

    March 11, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The US Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimate for global soybean production in 2021-22 to 353.8 mln tn from 363.9 mln tn projected a month ago. In its March report, the department scaled down the estimate for soybean production in Brazil in 2021-22 by 7 mln tn to 127 mln tn because of dry weather conditions in the southern part of the country. Brazil is one of the largest producers of the oilseed in the world. Soymeal exports in February slumped 85.8% on year to 50,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. During Oct-Feb, soymeal exports fell sharply to 423,000 tn compared to 1.4 mln tn for the same period a year ago, SOPA said in the release. Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 9.3% on month to over 1.1 mln tn in February, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Damages to major palm plantations caused by floods in Malaysia, coupled with labour shortage, led to a decline in output. Brazilian crop agency Conab cut its estimate for soybean production for the 2021-2022 growing season as a drought in the south slashed productivity. Brazilian farmers will produce 122.8 million metric tons of soybeans this season, the agency said Thursday. In February the agency forecast a crop of 125.5 million tons. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for cotton production in India to 26.5 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul), from 27.0 mln bales projected a month ago.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:38 am
