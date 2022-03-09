English
    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , An Indian company has signed a deal to export 50,000 tn of raw sugar to Iran, the first such deal with the West Asian country in over a year, industry sources said.

    March 09, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    An Indian company has signed a deal to export 50,000 tn of raw sugar to Iran, the first such deal with the West Asian country in over a year, industry sources said. The government has cleared projects worth 120 bln rupees under the ambitious 1-trlnrupee National Agriculture Financing Facility, a senior government official said. The Reserve Bank of India has plenty of instruments to handle external shocks without tightening the domestic policy and must respond to developments in the local economic cycle rather than global triggers, Monetary Policy Committee member Ashima Goyal said .

    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:55 am
