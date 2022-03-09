Geojit's report on Agri Picks

An Indian company has signed a deal to export 50,000 tn of raw sugar to Iran, the first such deal with the West Asian country in over a year, industry sources said. The government has cleared projects worth 120 bln rupees under the ambitious 1-trlnrupee National Agriculture Financing Facility, a senior government official said. The Reserve Bank of India has plenty of instruments to handle external shocks without tightening the domestic policy and must respond to developments in the local economic cycle rather than global triggers, Monetary Policy Committee member Ashima Goyal said .

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More