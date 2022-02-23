Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Demand for ethanol in India is expected to rise to 15.7 bln ltr by 2030, while the ethanol market in the country is seen growing at a compound annual rate of 19% to $16.5 bln, Systematix Institutional Equities said in a report. Malaysia's palm oil exports during Feb 1-20 were estimated at 818,293 tn, up 29% on month, data by cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed. The US will introduce new sanctions against Russia today in response to Moscow's decision to recognise two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, various media reports said.

