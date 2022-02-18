English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Mills in India produced 22.09 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Feb 15, up 5.6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said.

    February 18, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Mills in India produced 22.09 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Feb 15, up 5.6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. New wheat crop has begun to arrive in the benchmark spot market of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal schedule, traders told Informist. The government is likely to announce a new foreign trade policy for the next five years in April, a commerce ministry official said. Though the current five-year foreign trade policy ended on Mar 31, 2020, the government extended its validity till Mar 31, 2022 in view of the pandemic. The arrivals of cotton in the spot markets across the country fell to 102,000 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) yesterday from 105,000 bales on Wednesday.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:44 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.