Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Mills in India produced 22.09 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Feb 15, up 5.6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said. New wheat crop has begun to arrive in the benchmark spot market of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal schedule, traders told Informist. The government is likely to announce a new foreign trade policy for the next five years in April, a commerce ministry official said. Though the current five-year foreign trade policy ended on Mar 31, 2020, the government extended its validity till Mar 31, 2022 in view of the pandemic. The arrivals of cotton in the spot markets across the country fell to 102,000 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) yesterday from 105,000 bales on Wednesday.

