    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $6-$13 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

    February 16, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $6-$13 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. A surge in prices in the domestic market has made India's cotton uncompetitive, weighing on exports of the commodity in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season, trade officials said. Malaysia’s natural rubber production increased by 36.7% to 41,690 tn in December, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release. India's headline inflation rate based on CPI is likely to rise sharply above the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 4.5% in the next financial year starting April, according to economists.

    For all commodities report, click here

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 08:56 am

