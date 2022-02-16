Geojit's report on Agri Picks
The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils by $6-$13 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. A surge in prices in the domestic market has made India's cotton uncompetitive, weighing on exports of the commodity in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season, trade officials said. Malaysia’s natural rubber production increased by 36.7% to 41,690 tn in December, the Statistics Department Malaysia said in a release. India's headline inflation rate based on CPI is likely to rise sharply above the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 4.5% in the next financial year starting April, according to economists.
