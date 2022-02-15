English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , India's vegetable oil imports in January rose 16% on year to 1.27 mln tn, according to SEA.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    India's vegetable oil imports in January rose 16% on year to 1.27 mln tn, according to SEA. Edible oil imports were at 1.25 mln tn in January against 1.07 mln tn a year ago, and for Nov-Jan the edible oil imports stood at 3.61 mln tn, as against 3.49 mln tn year -on-year. In January, import of crude palm oil was at 407,620 tn, as against 767,836 tn during the same month las year. As on Feb 1, 654,000 tn of edible oil was at ports, against 657,000 tn a year ago, while 1.21 mln tn was in the pipeline, against 1.13 mln tn during the same period last year. Traders have signed a deal to sell around 150,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $280-$310 per tn, free on board, market sources said. These shipments will be sent from Kolkata port within a few days, they said. Global prices of coffee rose 0.6% to 204.29 cents per pound in January, according to the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator.

    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 09:49 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.