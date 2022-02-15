Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's vegetable oil imports in January rose 16% on year to 1.27 mln tn, according to SEA. Edible oil imports were at 1.25 mln tn in January against 1.07 mln tn a year ago, and for Nov-Jan the edible oil imports stood at 3.61 mln tn, as against 3.49 mln tn year -on-year. In January, import of crude palm oil was at 407,620 tn, as against 767,836 tn during the same month las year. As on Feb 1, 654,000 tn of edible oil was at ports, against 657,000 tn a year ago, while 1.21 mln tn was in the pipeline, against 1.13 mln tn during the same period last year. Traders have signed a deal to sell around 150,000 tn wheat to Bangladesh at $280-$310 per tn, free on board, market sources said. These shipments will be sent from Kolkata port within a few days, they said. Global prices of coffee rose 0.6% to 204.29 cents per pound in January, according to the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator.

