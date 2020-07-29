App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has raised its estimate for India's 2019-20 (Aug-Jul) cotton ending stock to 17.7 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 16.8 mln bales projected last month.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has raised its estimate for India's 2019-20 (Aug-Jul) cotton ending stock to 17.7 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 16.8 mln bales projected last month. The Cotton Association of India has raised its estimates for carryover stocks in the country for 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) to 5.6 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), compared with 5.0 mln bales projected in the previous month. The West Bengal government will write to the Centre, seeking excess rice and wheat for free distribution till the end of June next year, a senior state government official said. The Soybean Processors' Association of India today requested the government to revoke the suspension of Merchandise Exports from India Scheme benefit on soymeal exports to boost overseas shipments, it said in a release. Export of tea by Sri Lanka fell nearly 2.1% on year to 23.6 mln kg in June, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association of Sri Lanka. The government has procured 5,218 tn moong harvested in the 2019-20 (JulJun) rabi season as of Saturday under its price support scheme, a government official said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 11:42 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

