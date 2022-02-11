MARKET NEWS

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 13.5% on month to around 1.3 mln tn in January, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.

    February 11, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 13.5% on month to around 1.3 mln tn in January, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Export of palm oil in January fell nearly 19% on month to 1.2 mln tn, and those of outbound shipments of biodiesel rose sharply by 91.5% on month to 29,375 tn. The total palm oil stocks in the country decreased 3.9% on month to around 1.6 mln tn as of Jan 31. The US Department of Agriculture has increased its estimate for global wheat consumption in 2021-22 to 788.1 mln tn, from 787.5 mln tn projected in January. India needs to produce around 30 mln tn of pulses to meet domestic consumption in 2022-23 (Jul-Jun), against 26 mln tn in the current crop year, S.K. Malhotra, agriculture commissioner in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said at a virtual event on the occasion of World Pulses Day. Production of crude oil by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries continued to be below the target in January, as the output from several major members declined last month.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 09:22 am
