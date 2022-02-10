The food ministry held a meeting with states and Union territories on Tuesday to dis-cuss the plan to implement the stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds, without causing any disruption in the supply chain, a government release said. India's mustard production in the current crop year ending June is seen higher 21% on year at 10.0 mln tn due to a sharp increase in acreage, according to the median of estimates of a poll by Informist. In the poll comprising 11 respondents, mustard output estimates for 2021-22 are in a wide range of 8.5-14.0 mln tn. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has further scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 27.4 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 27.7 mln bales projected in January. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveil-lance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander which will be applicable till Mar 3 in-stead of Mar 2, the bourse said in a release.

