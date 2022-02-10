MARKET NEWS

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to The food ministry held a meeting with states and Union territories on Tuesday to dis-cuss the plan to implement the stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds, without causing any disruption in the supply chain, a government release said.

    February 10, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

    The food ministry held a meeting with states and Union territories on Tuesday to dis-cuss the plan to implement the stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds, without causing any disruption in the supply chain, a government release said. India's mustard production in the current crop year ending June is seen higher 21% on year at 10.0 mln tn due to a sharp increase in acreage, according to the median of estimates of a poll by Informist. In the poll comprising 11 respondents, mustard output estimates for 2021-22 are in a wide range of 8.5-14.0 mln tn. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has further scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 27.4 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 27.7 mln bales projected in January. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveil-lance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander which will be applicable till Mar 3 in-stead of Mar 2, the bourse said in a release.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:36 am
