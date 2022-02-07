MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , The Centre has imposed stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds till Jun 30 in a bid to further reduce the prices of the commodities in domestic markets, a government release said.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    The Centre has imposed stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds till Jun 30 in a bid to further reduce the prices of the commodities in domestic markets, a government release said. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 70.08 mln ha in the ongoing 2021- 22 (Jul-Jun) season, according to agriculture ministry data as of today. The acreage is 1.5% higher from the previous year. The Centre has distributed 5.04 mln tn of foodgrains under the fifth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Monday, it said in an official release. Under the scheme, around 800 mln beneficiaries who are covered by the National Food Security Act are entitled to receive additional free foodgrains on a monthly basis of 5 kg per person over and above their monthly allocation of foodgrains under the act, according to the release.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 09:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.