Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Centre has imposed stockholding limits on edible oils and oilseeds till Jun 30 in a bid to further reduce the prices of the commodities in domestic markets, a government release said. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 70.08 mln ha in the ongoing 2021- 22 (Jul-Jun) season, according to agriculture ministry data as of today. The acreage is 1.5% higher from the previous year. The Centre has distributed 5.04 mln tn of foodgrains under the fifth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Monday, it said in an official release. Under the scheme, around 800 mln beneficiaries who are covered by the National Food Security Act are entitled to receive additional free foodgrains on a monthly basis of 5 kg per person over and above their monthly allocation of foodgrains under the act, according to the release.

