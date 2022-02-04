MARKET NEWS

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Mills in India produced 18.7 mln tn of sugar during Oct-Jan, up 5.7% from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

    February 04, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Mills in India produced 18.7 mln tn of sugar during Oct-Jan, up 5.7% from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The recent rally in the crude palm oil prices that started late last year, taking the futures contracts to an all-time high recently, is unlikely to ebb anytime soon. Much of the factors that triggered the rally remain intact, if not intensified, indicating that higher prices are here to stay. Arrivals of cotton in spot markets across the country fell to 132,600 bales (1 bale = 170 kg) yesterday from 148,500 bales on Wednesday. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India rose to $330.8 per tn in January, as against $325.2 per tn in December, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in its monthly report. The price was nearly 11.1% lower on year.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 11:11 am
