Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 1% on year in December to 24.17 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. The water level in 137 key reservoirs across the country was 116.112 bcm as of Thursday, 66% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 68.91 mln ha so far, 1.2% higher on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

