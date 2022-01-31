MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 1% on year in December to 24.17 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.

    January 31, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 1% on year in December to 24.17 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. The water level in 137 key reservoirs across the country was 116.112 bcm as of Thursday, 66% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 68.91 mln ha so far, 1.2% higher on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.


    For all commodities report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.