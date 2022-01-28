MARKET NEWS

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to Geojit , Prices of natural rubber in India have been on a fall after hitting an eight-year high in November and are likely to remain weak for the next few weeks due to bearish fundamentals.

    January 28, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    Geojit's report on Agri Picks


    Prices of natural rubber in India have been on a fall after hitting an eight-year high in November and are likely to remain weak for the next few weeks due to bearish fundamentals. Mills in the country are likely to produce 31.9 mln tn of sugar in 2021-22 (OctSep), 2.9% higher than the previous season, the crop committee of the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release. States should use new seed varieties to improve production of summer crops, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. "The minister assured full support to ensure supply of critical inputs and facilitate adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhance production and productivity of the crops," an official release said.


    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 09:48 am
