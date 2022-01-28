Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Prices of natural rubber in India have been on a fall after hitting an eight-year high in November and are likely to remain weak for the next few weeks due to bearish fundamentals. Mills in the country are likely to produce 31.9 mln tn of sugar in 2021-22 (OctSep), 2.9% higher than the previous season, the crop committee of the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release. States should use new seed varieties to improve production of summer crops, Farm Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. "The minister assured full support to ensure supply of critical inputs and facilitate adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhance production and productivity of the crops," an official release said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More