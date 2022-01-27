MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The US Federal Reserve has left the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00- 0.25%, but indicated it was preparing to hike key rates soon as growth recovers amid rampant price rise in the world's largest economy.

January 27, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The US Federal Reserve has left the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00- 0.25%, but indicated it was preparing to hike key rates soon as growth recovers amid rampant price rise in the world's largest economy. The Fed expected the last of its asset purchases to end in early March as it maintained the pace of its bond buying taper. The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global GDP growth in 2022 by 50 basis points to 4.4% following the sharp surge in COVID-19 infections across the world. The global economy has entered 2022 in a weaker state than previously expected, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update released. The global economy is estimated to have grown 5.9% in 2021. The downward revision in the growth forecast for 2022 is mainly on account of sharp cuts in projections for the US and China. The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in the next financial year starting April by 50 basis points to 9.0%. In its World Economic Outlook Update released. The multilateral agency also raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in 2023-24 by 50 bps to 7.1%.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:34 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.