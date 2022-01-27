Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The US Federal Reserve has left the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00- 0.25%, but indicated it was preparing to hike key rates soon as growth recovers amid rampant price rise in the world's largest economy. The Fed expected the last of its asset purchases to end in early March as it maintained the pace of its bond buying taper. The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global GDP growth in 2022 by 50 basis points to 4.4% following the sharp surge in COVID-19 infections across the world. The global economy has entered 2022 in a weaker state than previously expected, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook Update released. The global economy is estimated to have grown 5.9% in 2021. The downward revision in the growth forecast for 2022 is mainly on account of sharp cuts in projections for the US and China. The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in the next financial year starting April by 50 basis points to 9.0%. In its World Economic Outlook Update released. The multilateral agency also raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in 2023-24 by 50 bps to 7.1%.

