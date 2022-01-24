MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Farmers across the country have sown rabi crops over 67.93 mln ha so far, up 1.1% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

Broker Research
January 24, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers across the country have sown rabi crops over 67.93 mln ha so far, up 1.1% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry. Conditions are favourable for the cessation of the northeast monsoon from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka on Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The food ministry is likely to roll out online storage management to create a single source of information for food grains stored for the central pool, an official release said. It has developed a road map to launch the online storage management along with Food Corp of India.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Jan 24, 2022 09:44 am

