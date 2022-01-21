Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Solvent Extractors' Association has urged the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India to resume futures trade in mustard seed on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. In a written statement, SEA President Atul Chaturvedi said that suspension of trading in futures contracts of the commodity had done away with a tool that aided in predicting where the market was headed. In the absence of a price discovery mechanism, farmers may hold back their produce and this would lead to a decline in raw material for the industry, he said, adding that lower availability of raw material might lead to a fall in domestic production and an increase in prices in domestic markets. Coffee production in Brazil, the top producer and exporter in the world, is seen rising 16.8% on year to 55.7 mln bags (1 bag = 60 kg) in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), according to the first survey of coffee harvest released by the National Supply Co. The water level in 137 key reservoirs across the country was 120.004 bcm, 68% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 2% higher than a year ago and 24% more than the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More