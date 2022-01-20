Geojit's report on Agri Picks

After a record high exports last year, shipments of sugar from India are likely to fall nearly 23% on year in the ongoing season due to low prices in the global market. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has increased the additional margin on cotton contracts to 6% from the current 3%. The additional margin will be effective Thursday, the bourse said in a release. Cotton output in Haryana, the largest producer in north India, is estimated to rise by 3.9% on year to 1.9 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, according to the second advance estimate by the state farm department. However, this is slightly lower compared to the first advance estimate, a senior official told Informist.

