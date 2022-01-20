MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , After a record high exports last year, shipments of sugar from India are likely to fall nearly 23% on year in the ongoing season due to low prices in the global market.

January 20, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


After a record high exports last year, shipments of sugar from India are likely to fall nearly 23% on year in the ongoing season due to low prices in the global market. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India has increased the additional margin on cotton contracts to 6% from the current 3%. The additional margin will be effective Thursday, the bourse said in a release. Cotton output in Haryana, the largest producer in north India, is estimated to rise by 3.9% on year to 1.9 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, according to the second advance estimate by the state farm department. However, this is slightly lower compared to the first advance estimate, a senior official told Informist.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 20, 2022 09:34 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.