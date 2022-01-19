Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade in its pre-budget proposal has urged the government to launch a scheme to increase the cultivation of mustard seeds, it said in a release up 6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The Cotton Association of India has scaled down its production estimate for the 2021- 22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season to 34.8 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 36.0 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release . The production of most crops is expected to fall in Rajasthan in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season owing to a fall in acreage and yield, according to the second advance estimate by the state farm department. Rajasthan 2021-22 bajra output seen 36% down on year.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More