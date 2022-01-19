MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade in its pre-budget proposal has urged the government to launch a scheme to increase the cultivation of mustard seeds, it said in a release up 6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

January 19, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade in its pre-budget proposal has urged the government to launch a scheme to increase the cultivation of mustard seeds, it said in a release up 6% from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The Cotton Association of India has scaled down its production estimate for the 2021- 22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season to 34.8 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), from 36.0 mln bales projected a month ago, it said in a release . The production of most crops is expected to fall in Rajasthan in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season owing to a fall in acreage and yield, according to the second advance estimate by the state farm department. Rajasthan 2021-22 bajra output seen 36% down on year.


first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:04 am

