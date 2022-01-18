Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers have sown mustard across 9.05 mln ha in the country, up 24% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. Farmers across the country have sown chana across 11.16 mln ha in the 2021-22 (JulJun) rabi season as of Wednesday, up 3.6% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. Farmers in the country have sown groundnut across 446,000 ha in the country in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, up 2.2% from the same period a year ago, the farm ministry's data showed. India's urad acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was down 7.5% on year at 689,700 ha as of Wednesday, according to data from the farm ministry. Soaring tur prices are likely to soften next month when fresh arrivals from a number of states make their way to markets across the country. India's oilmeal exports fell 67% on year to 170,338 tn in December, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. Mills in India produced 15.1 mln tn of sugar during Oct 1-Jan 15, up 6% from the yearago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

