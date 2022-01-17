MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils, barring crude soyoil, by $58-$80 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

January 17, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils, barring crude soyoil, by $58-$80 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 27.7 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 28.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 66.46 mln ha so far, 1.2% higher on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 17, 2022 09:01 am

