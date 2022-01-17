Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has raised the base import prices of all edible oils, barring crude soyoil, by $58-$80 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 27.7 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 28.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 66.46 mln ha so far, 1.2% higher on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

