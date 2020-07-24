Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Enrolment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by non-loanee farmers has increased 148% on year this kharif season in Rajasthan, the state government said in a release. • The Haryana government has decided to extend the incentive of 7,000 rupees per acre to every farmer across the state who switches to horticulture or any other alternative crops from paddy under 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' scheme, the state government said in a release. • The International Grains Council has scaled down its estimate for global wheat production in 2020-21 to 762.0 mln tn from its June forecast of 768.0 mln tn. It has, however, kept its estimated global wheat production for 2019-20 unchanged at 762.0 mln tn. • India's labour-intensive plantation sector has suffered severe losses on account of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns to rein in the virulent disease. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has extended the event-based additional surveillance margin of 5% on guar gum contracts until Aug 13 from Aug 12, the bourse said in a circular. • India received 7.6 mm rainfall yesterday, 16% below the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm, IMD said. During Jun 1-Jul 23, the country has received 396.1 mm rainfall, 6% above the normal of 375.3 mm for the period. • A pick-up in domestic consumption and improvement in the pace of exports are likely to keep the prices of sugar supported in the near term, ratings agency ICRA Ltd said in a release. • Lack of moisture in the soil due to a dry spell in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan is posing a threat on the soybean crop in 2020-21 (JulJun) kharif season, V.S. Bhatia, director of Indian Council of Agricultural Research's Indian Institute of Soybean Research.

For all commodities report, click here