Geojit's report on Agri Picks

In its January report, the US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global soybean production in 2021-22 to 372.6 mln tn from 381.8 mln tn pegged in the previous month's report. The Solvent Extractors' Association has requested the government to cut the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on crude palm oil to 2.5% from 7.5% to ensure the duty difference between CPO and refined, bleached, and deoderised palmolein is restored to 11%, it said in a release. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) cotton production in India to 27.5 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), from 28.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Crude oil inventories in the US decreased by 4.6 mln barrels to 413.3 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. In a poll by Dow Jones, analysts had expected inventories to fall by 2.1 mln bbl during the week. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander, and turmeric till Feb 4. An additional margin of 2.5% will be imposed on all current and yet-to-be launched contracts of guar gum, the exchange said in a circular. The water level in 137 key reservoirs across the country was at 122.013 bcm as of today, 70% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 1% higher than a year ago, and 22% more than the 10-year average.

