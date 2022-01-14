MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , In its January report, the US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global soybean production in 2021-22 to 372.6 mln tn from 381.8 mln tn pegged in the previous month's report.

January 14, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


In its January report, the US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for global soybean production in 2021-22 to 372.6 mln tn from 381.8 mln tn pegged in the previous month's report. The Solvent Extractors' Association has requested the government to cut the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on crude palm oil to 2.5% from 7.5% to ensure the duty difference between CPO and refined, bleached, and deoderised palmolein is restored to 11%, it said in a release. The US Department of Agriculture has scaled down its estimate for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) cotton production in India to 27.5 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), from 28.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Crude oil inventories in the US decreased by 4.6 mln barrels to 413.3 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the country's Energy Information Administration showed. In a poll by Dow Jones, analysts had expected inventories to fall by 2.1 mln bbl during the week. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange extended the additional surveillance margin of 2.5% on contracts of coriander, and turmeric till Feb 4. An additional margin of 2.5% will be imposed on all current and yet-to-be launched contracts of guar gum, the exchange said in a circular. The water level in 137 key reservoirs across the country was at 122.013 bcm as of today, 70% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 1% higher than a year ago, and 22% more than the 10-year average.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 14, 2022 08:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.