Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India's vegetable oil imports fell 9.6% on year to 1.23 mln tn in December, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The vegetable oil basket consists of edible and nonedible oils. Vegetable oil imports for Nov-Dec were at 2.40 mln tn, against 2.46 mln tn in the same period last year. • Indian tea companies are on the tenterhooks about possible market share losses in the lucrative Iranian market, due to expected rise in competition from Ceylonese tea in the near term. • India's cotton exports in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year have been muted, mainly due to a recent surge in domestic prices that has made overseas sales economically unviable, trade officials said. • Crude oil production in the US is set to rise to an annual average record high of 12.4 mln barrels per day in 2023, the country's Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday. • As of Sunday, India achieved a rate of 8.32% for blending of ethanol with petrol during 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), higher than 8.1% in the previous season, the food ministry said in a tweet.

