MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India's vegetable oil imports fell 9.6% on year to 1.23 mln tn in December, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

January 13, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's vegetable oil imports fell 9.6% on year to 1.23 mln tn in December, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. The vegetable oil basket consists of edible and nonedible oils. Vegetable oil imports for Nov-Dec were at 2.40 mln tn, against 2.46 mln tn in the same period last year. • Indian tea companies are on the tenterhooks about possible market share losses in the lucrative Iranian market, due to expected rise in competition from Ceylonese tea in the near term. • India's cotton exports in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing year have been muted, mainly due to a recent surge in domestic prices that has made overseas sales economically unviable, trade officials said. • Crude oil production in the US is set to rise to an annual average record high of 12.4 mln barrels per day in 2023, the country's Energy Information Administration said in its Short Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday. • As of Sunday, India achieved a rate of 8.32% for blending of ethanol with petrol during 2021-22 (Dec-Nov), higher than 8.1% in the previous season, the food ministry said in a tweet.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:14 am

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.