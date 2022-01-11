Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers have sown mustard across 8.97 mln ha in the country, up 23.2% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. Malaysia's crude palm oil output fell 11.3% on month to around 1.5 mln tn in December, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Exports of palm oil in December fell 3.5% on month to 1.4 mln tn, and outbound shipments of biodiesel sharply fell by 76.6% on month to 13,371 tn. Total palm oil stocks in the country decreased 12.9% on month to around 1.6 mln tn as on December-end. Farmers in the country have sown groundnut across 399,000 ha in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, largely unchanged from the same period last year, the farm ministry's data showed. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 10.9 mln ha as of Wednesday, up 2.1% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. The production of sugar in China is seen declining 3.4% on year to 10.3 mln tn in 2021- 22 (Oct-Sep), UK-based trading firm Czarnikow said in a report. La Nina brought very cold weather to Northern China in early November, hindering beet development. Many farmers have also turned to corn and potato as they pay more than cane and beet • The Centre procured 53.29 mln tn of paddy as of Sunday in the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, according to an official release. India's urad acreage in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was down 9% on year at 634,000 ha as of Wednesday, according to data from the farm ministry.

