MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 27.9% in November to 25.87 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka.

January 10, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 27.9% in November to 25.87 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Closing stock of sugar for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to be at manageable levels because of healthy exports and higher cane diversion towards ethanol production, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 65.21 mln ha so far, up 0.9% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry • The Indian economy is likely to grow at a record 9.2% in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), compared with a contraction of 7.3% last year, the National Statistical Office said in its first advance estimate.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 10, 2022 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.