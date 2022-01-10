Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sri Lanka's tea exports rose 27.9% in November to 25.87 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Exporters Association Sri Lanka. Closing stock of sugar for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season is likely to be at manageable levels because of healthy exports and higher cane diversion towards ethanol production, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 65.21 mln ha so far, up 0.9% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry • The Indian economy is likely to grow at a record 9.2% in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), compared with a contraction of 7.3% last year, the National Statistical Office said in its first advance estimate.

