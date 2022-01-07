Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Sugar mills across the country have so far signed deals to export about 4.0 mln tn of the sweetener for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) without any subsidy, the All India Sugar Trade Association said in a release. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 124.312 bcm as of today, 71% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The water level in these reservoirs is 0.1% higher than a year ago, but up 19% from the 10-year average. The Solvent Extractors' Association has urged the government to exempt soyoil from genetically-modified labelling requirement as it may lead to a rise in prices, it said in a letter. Last year, according to reports, the Centre had asked states to enforce separate labelling for genetically-modified soyoil to help consumers make informed decision.

