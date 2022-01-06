MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The production of cotton and groundnut in Gujarat is seen higher in the 2021-22 (JulJun) season due to a likely rise in yields, despite a fall in acreage this year.

January 06, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The production of cotton and groundnut in Gujarat is seen higher in the 2021-22 (JulJun) season due to a likely rise in yields, despite a fall in acreage this year. The state's cotton output is expected to increase 18% on year to 8.5 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg). Cotton yield in the current season is seen at 642.1 kg per ha, as against 540.4 kg per ha in the previous year, according to the second advance estimate by the state agriculture department. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has tweaked the 'exercise mechanism' of options contracts on commodity futures. The move is based on the feedback received from stock exchanges and the recommendations of the regulator's commodity derivatives advisory committee. The market regulator said the prescribed mechanism would be adopted by exchanges for exercise of the options contracts on expiry. It said that all 'in the money option contracts would be exercised automatically, unless 'contrary instruction' has been given by long position holders of such contracts for not doing so. Additionally, all 'out of the money' option contracts shall expire worthless, SEBI added.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

