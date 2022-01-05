Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Mills across the country produced 11.55 mln tn sugar during Oct-Dec, up 4.3% on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the appointment of Vijay Paul Sharma as the chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have agreed to stick to their original plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day in February, the cartel said in an official release.

