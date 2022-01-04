Geojit's report on Agri Picks

As of Friday, the area under mustard in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was at 8.85 mln ha, up 22.5% on year, according to data by the farm ministry. Farmers in the country have sown groundnut across 364,200 ha in the country in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, largely unchanged from the same period last year, the farm ministry's data showed. Mills across the country produced 11.55 mln tn sugar during Oct-Dec, up 4.3% on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release today. The increase can be attributed to the early start of cane crushing in the western parts of the country this season. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the appointment of Vijay Paul Sharma as the chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. India's 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi wheat acreage was down 1% on year at 32.6 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data from the agriculture ministry. Acreage under wheat fell as farmers opted to sow chana whose prices were more remunerative, traders said. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 10.8 mln ha as of Wednesday, up 1.9% on year, data from the farm ministry showed.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More