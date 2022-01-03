MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.15 mln tn for January, unchanged from the previous month, according to a notification.

January 03, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills at 2.15 mln tn for January, unchanged from the previous month, according to a notification. The government has cut the base import prices of all edible oils by $13-$55 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange of India said that the existing event-based additional surveillance margin will be reduced to 2.5% from 5.0% earlier, in consultation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and other exchanges. Paddy output in Andhra Pradesh in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season is seen rising 3.3% to 13.5 mln tn due to higher yields, according to the second advance estimate shared by senior state farm official. Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 63.46 mln ha so far, up 1.5% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jan 3, 2022 08:49 am

