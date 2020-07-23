Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India is unlikely to import maize under the tariff rate quota in the current financial year as the landed cost may be higher than spot prices, despite a far lower duty, most market participants believe. • There seems to be no end in sight to the slide in barley prices over the past six months. Next month, prices are set to fall another 10-12% to a seven-year low of 1,090-1,100 rupees per 100 kg. • Explosion occurred at Oil India Ltd's Baghjan field in Assam's Tinsukia district today, injuring three foreign experts engaged in the operation to control the blowout and fire at one of the gas wells. • India received 8.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 11% below the normal of 9.6 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 388.6 mm of rain, 6% above the normal of 366.3 mm for the period, it said. • ICRA sees global demand for shrimp contracting by 20% in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shrimp industry was first hit due to the lockdown in China--a major consumer of shrimps--which coincided with the annual week-long Chinese New Year. • The Centre has transported around 2.7 mln tn of staple food grains--rice and wheat--since Jul 1 to deficit states from surplus ones, for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during Jul-Nov, a release from the food ministry said. • National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has started procuring masur harvested in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) rabi season to build a buffer for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), an official with the agency said. • More swarms of locusts are likely to enter the India-Pakistan border area during the rest of this month, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has said. The locusts are seen migrating from northeast Somalia, among the regions hit the worst by the pest attack, according to the agency's latest Locust Watch report.

