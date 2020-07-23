App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India is unlikely to import maize under the tariff rate quota in the current financial year as the landed cost may be higher than spot prices, despite a far lower duty, most market participants believe.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India is unlikely to import maize under the tariff rate quota in the current financial year as the landed cost may be higher than spot prices, despite a far lower duty, most market participants believe. • There seems to be no end in sight to the slide in barley prices over the past six months. Next month, prices are set to fall another 10-12% to a seven-year low of 1,090-1,100 rupees per 100 kg. • Explosion occurred at Oil India Ltd's Baghjan field in Assam's Tinsukia district today, injuring three foreign experts engaged in the operation to control the blowout and fire at one of the gas wells. • India received 8.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 11% below the normal of 9.6 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 388.6 mm of rain, 6% above the normal of 366.3 mm for the period, it said. • ICRA sees global demand for shrimp contracting by 20% in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shrimp industry was first hit due to the lockdown in China--a major consumer of shrimps--which coincided with the annual week-long Chinese New Year. • The Centre has transported around 2.7 mln tn of staple food grains--rice and wheat--since Jul 1 to deficit states from surplus ones, for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during Jul-Nov, a release from the food ministry said. • National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has started procuring masur harvested in the 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) rabi season to build a buffer for 2020-21 (Apr-Mar), an official with the agency said. • More swarms of locusts are likely to enter the India-Pakistan border area during the rest of this month, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has said. The locusts are seen migrating from northeast Somalia, among the regions hit the worst by the pest attack, according to the agency's latest Locust Watch report.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:12 am

tags #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.