Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The All India Sugar Trade Association has asked the food ministry to allow mills to sell sugar from their December sales quota till Jan 31 as mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been unable to sell and dispatch their entire quota due to low availability of railway wagons, two industry sources said. The prices of vegetables are unlikely to rise sharply in the coming days, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 124.95 bcm, 72% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission.

