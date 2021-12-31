MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The All India Sugar Trade Association has asked the food ministry to allow mills to sell sugar from their December sales quota till Jan 31 as mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been unable to sell and dispatch their entire quota due to low availability of railway wagons, two industry sources said.

December 31, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The All India Sugar Trade Association has asked the food ministry to allow mills to sell sugar from their December sales quota till Jan 31 as mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been unable to sell and dispatch their entire quota due to low availability of railway wagons, two industry sources said. The prices of vegetables are unlikely to rise sharply in the coming days, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 124.95 bcm, 72% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:28 am

