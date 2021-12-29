Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 43,000 tn to 26.0 mln tn, the agency said in its December report. The United Arab Emirates has lifted the ban on import of eggs and other poultry products from India, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move follows an assurance by New Delhi that it would follow biosafety norms set by the World Organisation for Animal Health to prevent infection from bird flu, the report said.

