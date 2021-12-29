MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 43,000 tn to 26.0 mln tn, the agency said in its December report.

December 29, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 43,000 tn to 26.0 mln tn, the agency said in its December report. The United Arab Emirates has lifted the ban on import of eggs and other poultry products from India, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move follows an assurance by New Delhi that it would follow biosafety norms set by the World Organisation for Animal Health to prevent infection from bird flu, the report said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 29, 2021 08:56 am

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

