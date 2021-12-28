MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Members of the Solvent Extractors' Association have reduced the maximum retail price on consumer packs of edible oils by 10-15% to provide relief to consumers, the association said in a release.

December 28, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Members of the Solvent Extractors' Association have reduced the maximum retail price on consumer packs of edible oils by 10-15% to provide relief to consumers, the association said in a release. Farmers have sown mustard across 8.7 mln ha in the country, up 21.4% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. India's groundnut acreage stands at 345,800 ha, marginally higher by 1.3% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. As of Wednesday, the area under rabi chana across the country this year was at 10.25 mln ha, largely unchanged from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. India's 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi wheat acreage was down 1.4% on year at 30.5 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data from the agriculture ministry. India's rabi urad acreage as of Wednesday was at 496,540 ha, down 12.6% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. As of Wednesday, the area under rabi field pea across the country in the 2021-22 (JulJun) rabi season was at 935,500 ha, around 6% lower on year, according to data by the farm ministry.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 28, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.