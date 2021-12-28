Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Members of the Solvent Extractors' Association have reduced the maximum retail price on consumer packs of edible oils by 10-15% to provide relief to consumers, the association said in a release. Farmers have sown mustard across 8.7 mln ha in the country, up 21.4% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. India's groundnut acreage stands at 345,800 ha, marginally higher by 1.3% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, the farm ministry's data showed. As of Wednesday, the area under rabi chana across the country this year was at 10.25 mln ha, largely unchanged from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. India's 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi wheat acreage was down 1.4% on year at 30.5 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data from the agriculture ministry. India's rabi urad acreage as of Wednesday was at 496,540 ha, down 12.6% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. As of Wednesday, the area under rabi field pea across the country in the 2021-22 (JulJun) rabi season was at 935,500 ha, around 6% lower on year, according to data by the farm ministry.

