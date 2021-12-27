Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers in the country have sown rabi crops across 60.06 mln ha so far, up 1.2% on year, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The global output for natural rubber for 2021 is likely to rise 2.1% to 13.88 mln tn, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in its monthly report. The Centre has included soymeal under the Essential Commodities Act with immediate effect till Jun 30 to regulate production, stocking, and distribution of the commodity, the food ministry said. The Punjab government has extended the debt waiver scheme to more farmers by waiving loans of up to 200,000 rupees taken by small and marginal farmers with landholding of up to 5 acres (2.02 ha) from Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 128.818 bcm as of today, 75% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. Brazilian farmers will produce 142.1 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2021-2022 growing season, for which planting has basically finished, according to agricultural consultancy Datagro. That's a bit less than the 142.6 million tons the group forecast in November, because of drier than normal weather in the southern states, but will still be a record for production, Datagro said. Part of the losses in the south were compensated by a forecast for increased productivity in Brazil's center-north states, according to the consultancy.

