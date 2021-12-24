Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian sugar mills may have missed a trick by entering into exports deals just before the supply in the global sugar market became tight, according to a leading international commodity analyst. Crude oil inventories in the US fell by 4.7 mln barrels to 423.6 mln bbl in the week ended Friday, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. Analysts in a poll by Dow Jones had expected inventories to fall by 2.6 mln bbl during the week. The Securities and Exchange Board of India announced today that it had signed an enhanced multilateral memorandum of understanding of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

