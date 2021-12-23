MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Solvent Extractors' Association has advised its members to reduce the maximum retail price on consumer packs of edible oils, in line with the reduction in import duty, it said in a release.

Broker Research
December 23, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Solvent Extractors' Association has advised its members to reduce the maximum retail price on consumer packs of edible oils, in line with the reduction in import duty, it said in a release. The Union Cabinet approved an increase in the minimum support price of ball copra by 400 rupees to 11,000 rupees per 100 kg in 2022, according to an official release. The minimum support price of milling copra has been increased by 255 rupees to 10,590 rupees per 100 kg. BSE inks MoU with Nashik Sarafa body for commodity derivatives mkt. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nashik Sarafa Association to develop the commodities derivatives market in India.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 23, 2021 09:24 am

