Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The government has reduced the basic import duty on refined, bleached, and deodorised palm oil, to cool domestic prices, the finance ministry said in a notification.

December 22, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has reduced the basic import duty on refined, bleached, and deodorised palm oil, to cool domestic prices, the finance ministry said in a notification. The new duty rates will be in place till Mar 31, the ministry said. The effective basic import duty on refined, bleached, and deodorised palm oil has been reduced to 12.5% from 17.5% earlier. The government has extended the import of tur and urad under the 'free' category to Mar 31 from Dec 31, the commerce ministry said in a notification. The move is likely to be aimed at increasing the supply of pulses in domestic markets and keeping a check on prices. The government's decision to cut import duty on refined, bleached, and deodorised palm oil is likely to benefit Malaysian producers more than Indian consumers, say market participants. The Centre alerted state governments that the Omicron variant of coronavirus was three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, and wrote to them outlining the preventive measures to be taken, according to various media reports.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 22, 2021 09:30 am

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

