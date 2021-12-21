Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Securities and Exchange Board of India asked exchanges not to launch new contracts of some farm commodities, including those of soybean and its derivatives, and crude palm oil. The restrictions come into effect immediately and shall be applicable for one year. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum till Jan 10, the bourse said in a release. The additional margin was imposed on all running and yet-tobe-launched contracts of the three commodities to check volatility in prices. Farmers have sown mustard across 8.42 mln ha in the country, up 23.7% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. As of Friday, groundnut acreage in the country in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season was at 325,300 ha, up 4.3% on year, according to data by the farm ministry. Farmers in the country have sown rabi chana across 9.79 mln ha, up 1.4% on year, as of Wednesday, data from the farm ministry showed. While acreage rose in Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, it fell in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. India's rabi urad acreage as of Wednesday stood at 425,429 ha, down 4.7% on year, according to data from the farm ministry. Sowing of urad has not yet started in most places, including Madhya Pradesh, one of the largest producer. Urad acreage in Telangana was at 23,127 ha, up 168.6% on year. In Andhra Pradesh, a key growing state, acreage was up 24.8% on year at 141,000 ha. However, the acreage in Tamil Nadu was down 17.6% on year at 190,900 ha.

