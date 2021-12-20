Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Excess rains in most chilli producing states of south India may have washed away hope of a bumper harvest in the current season as farmers in the region are faced with sizeable crop damage. Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey today said there is no need to increase the minimum selling price of sugar as of now, as domestic prices are already at 34-35 rupees per kg. The water level in 133 key reservoirs across the country was at 131.325 bcm as of today, 76% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. India's oilmeal exports fell 51.1% on year to 162,442 tn in November, according to data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. In Apr-Nov, overall exports of oilmeal were at 1.59 mln tn, down 18.2% on year. The Cotton Association of India has maintained its production estimate for the 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) marketing season at 36.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg), it said in a release. Cold-to-severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that cold wave conditions are also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh during the same time. The government called for "profound caution" in view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus after total confirmed cases of the highly contagious variant rose to 101 in India.

