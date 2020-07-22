Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange will seek the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch options in goods contracts for chana, guar seed, guar gum and soybean, after it discontinued options trade in futures contracts, an exchange official said. • The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has received Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch options in goods contracts on mustard seed, wheat and maize, it said in a circular. • Soybean Processors Association of India is expecting import of crude degummed soyoil to hit a record high of 500,000 tn in July due to a recovery in demand with the easing of lockdown norms, the association's President Davish Jain said. • India received 12.5 mm of rain yesterday, 29% above the normal of 9.7 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 380.2 mm of rain, 7% above the normal of 356.7 mm for the period. • The Rajasthan government has urged the Centre to increase their procurement of pulses and oilseeds from farmers to at least 50%, from 25%, under the price support scheme. • Uttar Pradesh has issued 131 new licences to khandsari units in the state, which is set to lead to an additional crushing capacity of 34,550 tn cane per day, said Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary of Sugar Industries & Cane Development for the state. • The Punjab government urged the Centre to restore minimum support pricebased commission of agents or 'arthiyas' who procure crop from farmers. • Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has maintained its estimate for production of dry peas in Canada at 4.3 mln tn in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul). India is one of Canada's biggest overseas markets for pulses. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India on Thursday started procurement of milling copra in Tamil Nadu at minimum support price, an agency official said.

For all commodities report, click here